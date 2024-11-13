News & Insights

Horiba Adjusts FY2024 Dividend Forecasts

November 13, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Horiba (JP:6856) has released an update.

Horiba, Ltd. has revised its dividend forecasts for FY2024, reducing the year-end per-share dividend by 20 yen to 165 yen, resulting in an overall annual dividend of 245 yen per share. This adjustment reflects the company’s updated consolidated earnings forecasts, aligning with its policy of maintaining a 30% dividend payout ratio.

