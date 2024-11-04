Horace Mann Educators Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $34.3 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $11.7 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $31.3 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $412.1 million from $378.7 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.70

