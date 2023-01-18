Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.57, changing hands as low as $37.52 per share. Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.60 per share, with $42.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.59.

