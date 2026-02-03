Horace Mann Educators Corp Reports Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $36.2 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $38.2 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators Corp reported adjusted earnings of $50.3 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $434.8 million from $409.0 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.2 Mln. vs. $38.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $434.8 Mln vs. $409.0 Mln last year.

