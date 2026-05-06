Horace Mann Educators Corp Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $41.2 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $38.2 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators Corp reported adjusted earnings of $52.5 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $429.3 million from $416.4 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.2 Mln. vs. $38.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $429.3 Mln vs. $416.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.20 To $ 4.50

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