Hope Bancorp, Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.47 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $24.34 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $127.41 million from $102.14 million last year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.47 Mln. vs. $24.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $127.41 Mln vs. $102.14 Mln last year.

