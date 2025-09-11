Markets
HOFT

Hooker Furnishings Corp. Q2 Loss Rises

September 11, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) released Loss for its second quarter of -$3.277 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$3.277 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$1.951 million, or -$0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.6% to $82.149 million from $95.081 million last year.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.277 Mln. vs. -$1.951 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.31 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Revenue: $82.149 Mln vs. $95.081 Mln last year.

