HOOD Unveils Micro Futures for BTC, SOL, XRP: Riding on Crypto Demand?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding its crypto footprint with the launch of micro futures for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and XRP. Designed for retail traders, these smaller contracts lower the barrier to entry, requiring less capital and offering flexible exposure to volatile digital assets.



By allowing directional bets and hedging with minimal margin, Robinhood is positioning itself as a user-friendly gateway to crypto derivatives. The move follows growing demand and builds on its recent acquisition of Bitstamp and pending buyout of WonderFi, strengthening its crypto ecosystem.



With 25.9 million funded accounts, Robinhood is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising interest in altcoin trading. In May, the company’s crypto notional volume soared 36% month over month and 65% year over year to $11.7 billion.



This latest move builds on HOOD’s broader push into futures trading, which began in October 2024, with traditional assets like crude oil and the S&P 500. The platform’s entry into digital asset derivatives accelerated earlier this year through a strategic partnership with CME Group CME, granting Robinhood users mobile-first access to some of the most liquid futures products available.



CME Group’s May launch of XRP futures attracted more than $500 million in monthly notional volume, underscoring rising institutional appetite for crypto derivatives. Meanwhile, CME Group’s existing Solana futures had already laid a solid foundation for expanding into altcoin-based contracts.



As micro futures open up access to a broader investor base, Robinhood is likely to see increased transaction volumes, supporting its broader push into cryptocurrencies while making futures trading more mainstream.

HOOD’s Crypto Revenue Quarterly Trend





Image Source: Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Robinhood isn’t alone in chasing the growing demand for crypto exposure. Charles Schwab SCHW is also making strategic moves to enter the digital asset space. In May, CEO Rick Wurster told Reuters that regulatory signals appear increasingly supportive, paving the way for larger financial institutions to scale their crypto offerings.



In April, Schwab announced plans to roll out spot cryptocurrency trading within the next year. Schwab already offers access to spot Bitcoin ETFs, which began trading in 2024, signaling its intent to build a more comprehensive crypto trading platform for its clients.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Investors are bullish on HOOD stock, which has surged 122.8% this year. In comparison, the industry has rallied 16.4%.

YTD Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the impressive price performance, HOOD shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-book (P/B) of 9.24X compared with the industry average of 2.19X.

P/B TTM





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.8% and 21.3%, respectively. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised marginally upward.

Earnings Estimates





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

