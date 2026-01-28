Markets
HOOD

HOOD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

January 28, 2026 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.12, changing hands as low as $103.00 per share. Robinhood Markets Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Robinhood Markets Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HOOD's low point in its 52 week range is $29.66 per share, with $153.8599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.40. The HOOD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CVD
 CBON Videos
 DBL Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding CVD-> CBON Videos-> DBL Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.