HOOD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.12, changing hands as low as $103.00 per share. Robinhood Markets Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOOD's low point in its 52 week range is $29.66 per share, with $153.8599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.40. The HOOD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.