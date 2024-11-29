News & Insights

Honma Golf Appoints New Non-Executive Director

November 29, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Honma Golf (HK:6858) has released an update.

Honma Golf Limited has appointed Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont as a non-executive director, effective November 29, 2024. Mr. Chearavanont brings extensive multinational investment and management experience to the company, which could influence its strategic business development. His role is expected to enhance the company’s growth, appealing to investors interested in Honma Golf’s future prospects.

