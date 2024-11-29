Honma Golf Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Honma Golf (HK:6858) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Honma Golf Limited has appointed Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont as a non-executive director, effective November 29, 2024. Mr. Chearavanont brings extensive multinational investment and management experience to the company, which could influence its strategic business development. His role is expected to enhance the company’s growth, appealing to investors interested in Honma Golf’s future prospects.

For further insights into HK:6858 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.