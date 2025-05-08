Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in six straight sessions, soaring more than 800 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 22,775-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index improved 84.04 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 22,775.92 after trading between 22,589.13 and 22,979.29.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group perked 0.16 percent, while Alibaba Health Info sank 0.78 percent, ANTA Sports rose 0.32 percent, China Life Insurance soared 1.76 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 0.83 percent, China Resources Land slumped 0.94 percent, CITIC climbed 0.73 percent, CNOOC eased 0.12 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.35 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 0.66 percent, Haier Smart Home increased 0.44 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.33 percent, Henderson Land fell 0.22 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.37 percent, JD.com improved 0.53 percent, Lenovo shed 0.66 percent, Li Auto accelerated 4.96 percent, Li Ning lost 0.26 percent, Meituan spiked 1.73 percent, New World Development tumbled 1.63 percent, Nongfu Spring rallied 1.46 percent, Techtronic Industries strengthened 1.38 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 1.40 percent and WuXi Biologics surged 3.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 254.48 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 41,368.45, while the NASDAQ rallied 189.98 points or 1.07 percent to close at 17,928.14 and the S&P 500 gained 32.66 points or 0.58 percent to end at 5,663.94.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump unveiled the framework of a trade agreement with the U.K.

Trump claimed the deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, and will see the U.K. reduce or eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline last week. Also, the Labor Department noted a pullback by U.S. labor productivity in the first quarter of 2025 along with a sharp increase by unit labor costs.

Crude oil futures rallied on Thursday following news of the trade agreement between the United States and Great Britain. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery surged $1.84 or 3.2 percent to $59.91 a barrel.

