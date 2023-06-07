Honeywell's (HON) A-VDGS Technology to Improve NAP's Safety

Honeywell International HON is set to provide its Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) to improve the safety and operations of Napoli International Airport ("NAP") in Italy.



HON’s A-VDGS will be deployed at NAP’s gates to allow for safe parking of aircraft after landing. This would improve turnaround management performance. A-VDGS’ docking technology will increase NAP’s operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience and overall airport safety.



Honeywell will deploy the A-VDGS units at four contact parking stands. A-VDGS will be integrated to maximize NAP’s gate usage and airport operations by capturing real-time aircraft gate arrival and departure timings. It will also boost the capability of the airport’s existing passenger terminal resources.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Honeywell’s A-VDGS uses advanced safety algorithms that can detect moving or stationary objects up to 100 meters. This can help pilots detect obstacles that could pose risks to an aircraft, thus allowing for efficient docking.



Alexander Cowen, Honeywell’s general manager, Global Airports, said that HON’s proprietary A-VDGS would help NAP increase its capability of safe gate operations, which would benefit both airlines and its passengers.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked industrial stocks are as follows:



Flowserve FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 12.3% in a year.



Graco GGG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 26.7% in a year.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 22.3% in a year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.