Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently launched the Honeywell Ionic Modular All-in-One, a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system (BESS). Developed for commercial and industrial use, this compact battery energy storage platform delivers high energy output with reduced installation costs.

Inside the Headlines

The Honeywell Ionic All-in-One comes with an advanced modular system and incorporates a lithium-ion battery design, which allows it to provide users with flexible power storage options that range from 250 kilowatt-hour (kWh) to five megawatt-hour (MWh).



This latest battery energy storage solution also incorporates Honeywell’s Ionic Control and Energy Management system, which helps users easily monitor, control and customize energy use on its deployed spot. The system also contains ISA Secure 2 cybersecurity, protecting users from cyberattacks.



By integrating scalable battery storage with Honeywell’s innovative control system, the latest solution will help reduce energy costs, offer grid stability during variations in power demand and supply backup power when required.

HON’s Zacks Rank

Strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours augur well for Honeywell. Solid demand for building products also bodes well for the company.



In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 3.7% compared with the industry’s 10% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, weakness in the Industrial Automation segment due to lower demand for projects is worrisome. The weakened demand for productivity solutions and services is also concerning.

Stocks to Consider

