Markets
HON

Honeywell Unveils AI-Powered Connected Solutions Platform To Manage Building Operations

June 10, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced Tuesday the launch of Honeywell Connected Solutions, an AI-powered platform to streamline building operations.

The new platform integrates critical building software and technologies into a single interface to help enable more efficient operations.

Connected Solutions, which is built on Honeywell Forge, enables building operators to manage Honeywell software, systems and devices through one integrated interface.

Once a building or campus is fully connected, users gain comprehensive data and real-time visibility into how critical systems are operating alongside actionable insights on how to troubleshoot challenges that may arise.

Honeywell noted that Verizon Communications Inc. and Vanderbilt University, the platform's early adopters, have already begun using the solution in their buildings.

Billal Hammoud, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell's Building Automation segment, said, "From aging buildings and rising downtime costs to skilled labor shortages and growing cyber guidelines, building owners and operators face a complex landscape of global trends that are constantly making operations more complex and costly. To address this, Honeywell's Connected Solutions allows building managers to link critical building software, technologies and devices together to streamline management and compliance and help protect uptime."

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Honeywell shares were gaining around 0.2 percent to trade at $227.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.