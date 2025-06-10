Honeywell Unveils AI-Powered Connected Solutions Platform To Manage Building Operations

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced Tuesday the launch of Honeywell Connected Solutions, an AI-powered platform to streamline building operations.

The new platform integrates critical building software and technologies into a single interface to help enable more efficient operations.

Connected Solutions, which is built on Honeywell Forge, enables building operators to manage Honeywell software, systems and devices through one integrated interface.

Once a building or campus is fully connected, users gain comprehensive data and real-time visibility into how critical systems are operating alongside actionable insights on how to troubleshoot challenges that may arise.

Honeywell noted that Verizon Communications Inc. and Vanderbilt University, the platform's early adopters, have already begun using the solution in their buildings.

Billal Hammoud, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell's Building Automation segment, said, "From aging buildings and rising downtime costs to skilled labor shortages and growing cyber guidelines, building owners and operators face a complex landscape of global trends that are constantly making operations more complex and costly. To address this, Honeywell's Connected Solutions allows building managers to link critical building software, technologies and devices together to streamline management and compliance and help protect uptime."

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Honeywell shares were gaining around 0.2 percent to trade at $227.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.