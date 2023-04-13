Honeywell (HON) Unveils Real-Time Health Monitoring System

Honeywell International Inc. HON has launched a real-time health monitoring system, which can keep a check on patients' vital signs within the hospital setting, as well as remotely.



The product’s advanced sensing technology allows healthcare providers to monitor vital signs via a skin patch, which provides the data right away on mobile devices and an online dashboard. Through Honeywell's solution, doctors and nurses can remotely monitor patients in hospitals or at home. When connected to patients, the real-time health monitoring system alerts clinicians about changes in the patient's vital signs. It also lowers the time needed to gather, analyze and apply patient data as actionable insights.



As the essential processes are automated, the Honeywell solution lowers clinician workloads and saves the time required for error-prone administrative tasks. Also, by using the vital sign monitoring system, patients can receive care in their preferred environment. This results in reduced hospital readmissions and hospital beds can be used for those in need of in-person attention. The Honeywell solution provides patients with freedom and flexibility, and reduces the need to make regular visits to the hospital.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

