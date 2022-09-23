Honeywell (HON) Unveils Integrated Smoke, IAQ Detection System

Honeywell International HON has launched a first-of-its-kind system integrating early warning smoke detection with advanced indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring to create safer and healthier buildings.



The system is built on the VESDA technology, which actively samples air to identify small amounts of smoke before they become concerning. A highly sensitive IAQ sensor measuring critical IAQ parameters has been integrated into the VESDA system that provides instrument-grade IAQ sensing for data uniformity and accuracy.



The VESDA Air solution has a unique five-in-one IAQ sensor in a single box, which can improve building safety through early identification of life safety, asset protection or IAQ issues. This new sensor is ideal for commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, hospitality and manufacturing sectors and schools. The VESDA Air solution builds on Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions that can enhance well-being of the occupant and meet energy efficiency goals.

The VESDA Air solution can be used in existing buildings as well as in those that are being constructed newly. Installing an integrated VESDA Air solution for new constructions will be cost-effective compared to installing and maintaining standalone smoke detection and IAQ monitoring systems. In buildings with a smoke detection system in place, installing a smokeless IAQ-only system can provide accurate and actionable data to adjust ventilation parameters.

