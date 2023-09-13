Honeywell (HON) Partners With NREL on Hydrogen Fuel Storage

Honeywell International HON has entered into a year-long deal with the U.S. Department of Energy's (“DOE”) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (“NREL”) to prototype and support the commercialization of a cartridge-based hydrogen fuel storage solution for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Through this partnership, HON is driving the future of sustainable aviation.



As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will provide technological expertise, testing for fuel cartridge technology, supply chain support, prototyping and fuel cell evaluation to qualify for the Fuel Additives for Solid Hydrogen (FLASH) carriers in electric aviation project.



The FLASH project will lead to a new hydrogen carrier technology developed at NREL as part of the HyMARC (Hydrogen Materials Advanced Research Consortium) project. The program will be funded by a partnership between Honeywell, DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, NREL.

UAVs can offer greater efficiency, reliability and precision for short-range applications compared with conventional combustion-driven aircraft. The hydrogen fuel storage solution, as part of the collaboration between HON and NREL, can cater to the longer-duration, high-payload challenges where battery-powered electric UAVs currently lag.



As part of the FLASH project, long-lasting hydrogen storage is coupled to a fuel cell for converting hydrogen to electricity to power electric UAV flights. As a result, long-range flights will be devoid of noise and tail-pipe emissions of combustion engines.

