Honeywell (HON) Operator Advisor Solution to Boost Plant Performance

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently announced that it has added Operator Advisor to Experion Highly Augmented Lookahead Operations (HALO) suite. Designed for plant operators, the Experion HALO Operator Advisor solution helps in empirically measuring gaps and enhancing operator efficacy significantly.



The company’s share price increased 1.7% yesterday, eventually closing the trading session at $216.00.

Inside the Headlines

As part of the company’s Workforce Excellence portfolio, the Experion HALO Operator Advisor solution leverages artificial intelligence-based analytics for collecting insights from enterprise data sources and displaying them into dashboards. These dashboards, equipped with a set of calculated metrics with recommendations, enables plant owners and managers to take important decisions for boosting plant’s operational performance. As noted, some of the benefits of using the software solution across plants are the optimization of production and worker productivity, lowering operational costs and improvement of equipment reliability and safety.



Notably, the software solution will be available in the market in October this year.



Separately, the company announced the introduction of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Platform, which allows organizations to precisely predict and optimize their total usage of energy. Suitable for power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, the platform helps in improving grid stability and reduces supply costs.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimates Trend

Honeywell, with a $150-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strength in its defense and space business, supported by stable U.S. government defense budgets in the quarters ahead. However, weakness across the commercial aerospace end market might adversely impact its performance in the near term.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 3.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved up 1.3% to $8.01 for 2021, while the same for 2022 has been raised 1.8% to $9.12.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Griffon Corporation GFF, Crane Co. CR and ITT Inc. ITT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Griffon delivered an earnings surprise of 50.00% in the last reported quarter.



Crane delivered an earnings surprise of 26.72% in the last reported quarter.



ITT delivered an earnings surprise of 21.84% in the last reported quarter.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.