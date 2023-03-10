Honeywell (HON), Marriott Unite to Boost Guest Experience

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently entered into a partnership with Marriott International to enhance in-room control and comfort for guests staying at Marriott hotels.



Honeywell and the Marriott Design Lab will analyze various opportunities to test and deploy personalized guestroom control offerings, building on the Honeywell INNCOM product suite, which includes features like guestroom automation, energy management and operational efficiency offerings.



Honeywell and Marriott Design Lab will inspect how a guest’s interactions with technology can affect mood and energy and will predict a guest’s desire to offer them a solution that will be dedicated only to them. The two companies will also work together to create a guestroom experience that is more accessible, customized and inclusive.

“Technology can help create a more intuitive in-room experience for guests. Imagine arriving to your hotel room after a long day of travel and it’s already adjusted to your preferred settings – from temperature, lighting and even the drapes,” said Steve Kenny, vice president and general manager of building management systems, Honeywell Building Technologies. “Together with Marriott, we have an opportunity to create a next-generation guest experience that is intuitive, engaging and authentic. We want travelers to feel like they are not just staying somewhere but have a personalized experience.”

