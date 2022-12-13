Honeywell (HON) Launches Program to Improve Building Health

Honeywell International HON has launched a Healthy Building Services program for building owners to improve the overall building health and well-being of people, including improving indoor environmental quality (IEQ). The move is aimed at helping customers meet their carbon reduction goals.



The program, backed by assessments and certification systems from third-party organizations, allows owners and operators to evaluate building performance and take steps to improve indoor air quality (IAQ). It is a part of Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager powered by Honeywell Forge, a ready-now autonomous controls platform with a suite of applications to help building owners and operators meet their needs.



As part of the Honeywell Healthy Buildings Services program, independent, third-party IEQ assessments with UL Solutions, aligned with the scope requirements of its UL Verified Healthy Building program and DNA-tracer-based IAQ performance verification with SafeTraces provide a clear picture of the improvements required for overall building health.

The program offers monitoring, analysis and improvement of IAQ performance to help companies address IAQ upgrades. As part of the program, Honeywell’s WELL-Accredited Professionals recommend WELL strategies to help building owners and operators achieve WELL Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). As a WELL Enterprise Provider, HON works closely with IWBI to deliver the benefits of WELL strategies across real estate portfolios, thus improving people’s well-being.

