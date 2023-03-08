Honeywell (HON) Launches Fire System With Self-Test Detectors

Honeywell International HON has launched a first-of-its-kind fire alarm system with UL-approved self-testing smoke detectors aimed at creating a safer building environment for people.



The NOTIFIER INSPIRE fire alarm system with self-test detectors equips service providers with digital self-testing tools that streamline maintenance and support regulatory compliance and system uptime.



NOTIFIER INSPIRE with self-test detectors can be tested automatically and offer reliable protection, scalability, efficient monitoring, as well as flexible and timely reporting. Designed per the buildings' needs, it minimizes the need for equipment changes and provides secure connectivity, thus enhancing fire technician efficiency.

Honeywell’s latest fire alarm system is integrated with its Connected Life Safety Services cloud-based platform, which provides real-time visibility into the fire system to installers, service technicians and facility managers. This helps technicians identify and troubleshoot problems ahead of time, improving first-time fix rates and reducing time spent on-site.



The NOTIFIER Self-Test is designed in a way that it can even test hard-to-access areas, such as, locked rooms, high ceilings and the like, by introducing small amounts of heat and smoke into their detection chambers. This would test both photo and thermal sensors as well as verify that smoke entry points are free of obstruction.



Currently available only in the United States, the NOTIFIER INSPIRE series, with the self-test detector, will be introduced to other places in the near future.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:



Deere & Company DE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Deere has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 13.5% in the past six months.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of approximately 3% for the current year. The stock has rallied 20.4% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



Parker-Hannifin has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.7% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 30.9% in the past six months.

