Honeywell Granted $103 Mln Contract By US Army For Next-Generation Radar Altimeter System

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Monday that it has been awarded a $103 million contract by the U.S. Army, through the Defense Logistics Agency, to provide its Next-Generation APN-209 Radar Altimeter system on a wide variety of Army aircraft.

Honeywell's new APN-209 Radar Altimeter system is a direct replacement for its legacy APN-209, which has been the primary radar altimeter on numerous U.S. Army aircraft since its introduction in 1975.

This contract underscores Honeywell's ongoing commitment to delivering advanced, reliable technology to support U.S. Army missions.

Honeywell has a longstanding reputation as the primary altimeter supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense, with more than 150,000 delivered over the past 60 years. Honeywell has supplied its legacy altimeters to many international customers and expects to introduce the Next Gen APN-209 in international markets in the years to come.

