Honeywell Files Form 10 For Solstice Spin-Off

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) announced the filing of its Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the planned spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials.

The company stated that Solstice will become a pure-play specialty materials company, holding leading market positions in refrigerants, semiconductor materials, protective fibers, and healthcare packaging solutions.

This filing marks the latest milestone as Solstice prepares to become a standalone public company in the fourth quarter of 2025.

