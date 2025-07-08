Honeywell To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives To Boost Value Creation Ahead Of Planned Separation

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Tuesday announced its plans to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses.

The plans are expected to help the company to boost value creation ahead of its planned separation into three independent companies.

Following the separation, estimated to close in the second half of 2026, Honeywell will become a pure-play automation business, focusing on building automation, process automation and technologies and industrial automation.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Jim Masso as President and CEO of Honeywell Process Automation, effective July 14, 2025.

Most recently, Masso served as President & CEO of Allied Power Group.

In the pre-market hours, HON is trading at $240.60, up 0.52 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.