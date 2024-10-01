News & Insights

Honeywell, Chevron To Collaborate On AI-assisted Solutions For Refining Processes

October 01, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Chevron Corp. (CVX) to develop advanced artificial intelligence or AI-assisted solutions to support operators on decisions to enhance refining processes efficiency and improve safety within the industrial automation space.

Chevron's operators will also be able to infuse AI into Honeywell's Experion distributed control system, making them future-ready and more informed in the control room.

The integration of AI to optimize operations to improve efficiency and upskill the workforce also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three powerful megatrends, including automation.

