Honeywell Board Approves Spin-Off Of Solstice Advanced Materials

October 16, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), a diversified technology and manufacturing company, on Thursday said its Board of Directors has approved the spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials, which is expected to be completed on October 30, 2025.

On October 30, Solstice shares will be distributed to Honeywell shareholders of record on October 17, on the basis of one Solstice stock for every four shares of Honeywell.

Solstice stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SOLSV on a "when-issued" basis on or about October 20, 2025. Solstice stock is expected to begin "regular-way" trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SOLS on October 30, 2025.

"Today's announcement clears the path to establishing Solstice as an independent, industry-leading advanced materials company, and importantly, reflects the continued successful execution of Honeywell's transformation," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

