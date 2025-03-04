News & Insights

Honeywell To Acquire Sundyne For $2.16 Bln - Quick Facts

March 04, 2025 — 07:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) has agreed to acquire Sundyne from private equity firm Warburg Pincus for $2.16 billion. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell's sales growth and segment margin, as well as to adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership. The acquisition of Sundyne is expected to close in second quarter, 2025.

The company noted that Sundyne is a leader in the design, manufacturing and aftermarket support of highly-engineered pumps and gas compressors used in process industries. Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with additional locations around the globe, Sundyne has approximately 1,000 skilled employees.

