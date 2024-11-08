Honey Badger Silver Changes Transfer Agent

Honey Badger Exploration (TSE:TUF) has released an update.

Honey Badger Silver has appointed Computershare Investor Services as its new registrar and transfer agent, with the change taking effect on November 15, 2024. This transition requires no action from shareholders and aims to streamline share-related processes. Honey Badger Silver, known for its experienced leadership and valuable projects, continues to focus on its mining ventures in historically rich areas.

