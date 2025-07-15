The Honest Company Introduces Enhanced Clean Conscious Diapers with Improved Leak Protection and Comfort

The Honest Company announces upgraded Clean Conscious Diapers® featuring enhanced leak protection, comfort, and sustainable materials.

Quiver AI Summary

The Honest Company has announced the launch of its new and improved Clean Conscious Diapers®, designed with input from parents to enhance leak protection and comfort for babies. The new diapers feature advanced Comfort Dry Technology, a plant-based inner liner, and a breathable outer layer to promote healthy skin while reducing irritation. They have been rigorously tested for over 350 harmful chemicals and are certified to meet the OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100. With thoughtful design elements catered to different stages of a baby's development, the diapers are functional from newborns to toddlers. Starting at $12.99, the updated product will be available nationwide on July 15, 2025, through the Honest website and various retailers.

Potential Positives

The Honest Company is launching the improved Clean Conscious Diapers®, featuring enhanced leak protection and comfort, which is likely to attract positive consumer interest and strengthen brand loyalty.

The new diapers are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including certification for safety against over 350 harmful chemicals, providing parents with peace of mind regarding product safety.

This product enhancement is a direct response to customer feedback, demonstrating the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in product design.

The Clean Conscious Diapers' sustainable design features, such as a plant-based inner liner, appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers and align with the company's mission of creating cleanly formulated products.

Potential Negatives

Potential skepticism about the necessity of the redesign, as it suggests previous versions of the Clean Conscious Diapers may not have met customer expectations for leak protection and comfort.

High pricing range ($12.99 to $49.99) may limit accessibility for some families, especially when compared to cheaper alternatives in the market.

Despite claims of rigorous third-party testing, any lingering concerns about product safety and transparency due to past controversies in the industry could affect consumer trust.

FAQ

What are the improvements in the new Clean Conscious Diapers?

The new Clean Conscious Diapers feature enhanced leak protection, a plant-based inner liner, and improved comfort technologies.

When will the new Clean Conscious Diapers be available?

The new Clean Conscious Diapers will be available nationwide starting July 15, 2025.

Where can I purchase the new Honest Diapers?

You can buy the new Honest Diapers online at honest.com and at leading retailers across the U.S.

What safety standards does Honest Company follow?

The Honest Company adheres to strict safety standards, including OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification for harmful chemicals.

Are Clean Conscious Diapers eco-friendly?

Yes, these diapers are made with sustainably sourced materials, including FSC®-certified fluff pulp, and are designed to be hypoallergenic.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HNST Insider Trading Activity

$HNST insiders have traded $HNST stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLA VERNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 292,028 shares for an estimated $1,474,426 .

. DAVID LORETTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 77,600 shares for an estimated $395,115 .

. JONATHAN MAYLE (SVP, Customer Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,934 shares for an estimated $280,009 .

. STEPHEN WINCHELL (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,374 shares for an estimated $272,782 .

. KATHERINE BARTON (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,623 shares for an estimated $267,148 .

. BRENDAN SHEEHEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,890 shares for an estimated $186,056 .

. DORRIA L. BALL (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,110 shares for an estimated $130,182 .

. THOMAS STERNWEIS (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,896 shares for an estimated $114,525.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $HNST stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release











LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Honest Company



, a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, is proud to announce the next generation of diapering: the new and improved Clean Conscious Diapers®.





A trusted brand for baby’s delicate skin, Honest listened to parents’ feedback and redesigned their beloved diapers, now offering better leak protection and enhanced features for each age and stage. The Honest Company understands that small changes are a big deal, and these latest product enhancements will improve the performance of the Clean Conscious Diapers people love today.





Honest is committed to making careful, thoughtful decisions about every ingredient and material update. With the new and improved Clean Conscious Diapers, The Honest Company is introducing enhanced leak protection and comfort. Meticulously redesigned from the bottom up, these diapers deliver up to 100% Leak Protection with Comfort Dry Technology. They are designed to protect delicate skin with a plant-based inner liner for gentle skin contact where it matters most. A breathable outer layer helps promote healthy-looking skin and helps reduce irritation from wetness, while a softer backsheet is designed for baby’s comfort. With rigorous third-party testing for over 350 harmful chemicals (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certified), Honest gives parents peace of mind with every change. Honest is dedicated to creating safe, effective, and high-quality products guided by the strict Honest Standard—a set of principles that shape every step of product innovation and development to help ensure all products meet the Company’s high standards for safety and quality.





“This is more than a diaper upgrade—it’s a testament to Honest’s commitment to creating a diaper you can trust,” said Erin Thoensen, Vice President, Baby at The Honest Company. “Maintaining the clean, safe standards parents rely on is non-negotiable for us. But we’re always listening, and what we heard was the need for better leak protection and comfort. So, we redesigned our diapers to meet those needs and deliver our best diaper yet.”







This top-of-the-line diaper offers:









Up to 100% Leak Protection with Comfort Dry Technology



Up to 100% Leak Protection with Comfort Dry Technology



Plant-based inner liner & softer backsheet



Plant-based inner liner & softer backsheet



Tested for 350+ harmful chemicals (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certified), dermatologist-tested, and made with FSC®-certified fluff pulp and other controlled material



Tested for 350+ harmful chemicals (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certified), dermatologist-tested, and made with FSC®-certified fluff pulp and other controlled material



Hypoallergenic & Fragrance Free



Hypoallergenic & Fragrance Free



Made without elemental chlorine, parabens, and natural rubber latex















This “every stage” diaper is built for performance and designed to grow with your baby. Thoughtful, stage-specific features include a belly button cutout in Newborn and Size 1, double poo pockets for Sizes 1-2, and super stretchy and soft sides for active toddlers in Sizes 3–7. Movement and comfort are further supported with flexible stretch wings and snug-fit leg cuffs.





The new diapers will be available nationwide on July 15, 2025 starting at $12.99 to $49.99, online at



honest.com



and at leading retailers across the U.S.







About The Honest Company







The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit



www.honest.com



.







Media Contact



:





Lisa Guastella | Jennifer Bett Communications |



Honest@jbc-pr.com









Honest Contact



:





MJ Johnson | The Honest Company |



Mjohnson@honest.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edfd6fff-cc20-4a92-8a97-bd84fdfa60a3





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.