Honda Previews 2026 US Sales Strategy, New Models Ahead

American Honda HMC shared details of its U.S. automotive outlook for 2026, which includes its sales performance in 2025 and a peek into key elements of its upcoming product strategy. Per Lance Woelfer, vice president of sales, nearly the entire Honda and Acura portfolio has been redesigned or refreshed over the past 18 months, positioning the company with one of the most up-to-date model lineups in the industry as it heads into 2026.



The automaker expects a tougher competitive environment next year, and the industry seasonally adjusted annual rate is projected between the high 15-million and low 16-million units. Against this backdrop, American Honda forecasts total 2026 sales of about 1.5 million vehicles, suggesting a rise of 4% year over year. Both brands are expected to post moderate gains, with Honda sales exceeding 1.35 million units and Acura aiming for roughly 135,000 units. Entering 2026, the company continues to operate with a below-average inventory level as it works through supply chain challenges that emerged late last year.



To remain agile in shifting market conditions, American Honda plans to follow a flexible and balanced approach. In response to affordability concerns and rising average vehicle prices, the company will boost production of value-focused trims across core Honda models, such as the CR-V, Civic and Accord, as well as entry-level Acura offerings, including the ADX and Integra.



On the product front, Acura will introduce the RSX electrified SUV in the second half of 2026, while the Integra Type S will receive interior and exterior updates. The MDX will gain additional enhancements later in the year. Development is underway on the next-generation RDX, which will debut Acura’s first two-motor hybrid system, with the current RDX set to pause production this year.



Honda has also begun rolling out the refreshed 2026 Pilot, featuring a larger touchscreen, refined steering, a quieter interior, updated styling and enhanced safety technology. The S+ Shift feature, first seen on the Prelude, will be added to the Civic Hybrid and the Civic Type R will receive design updates. In addition, Honda revealed a prototype of the Honda Base Station, a compact, towable travel trailer designed in the United States to tap into growing interest in outdoor lifestyles, particularly among young families.

