Honda Motor FY Profit Declines; Sales Revenue Up 6.2%

May 13, 2025 — 03:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 835.8 billion yen, down 24.5% from prior year. Earnings per share was 178.93 yen compared to 225.88 yen. Operating profit decreased by 12.2% to 1.2 trillion yen. Excluding the impact of the change in the estimation model for automobile product warranties, operating profit was 1.3 trillion yen, for the period. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, sales revenue was 21.7 trillion yen, an increase of 6.2% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: sales revenue of 20.3 trillion yen, and earnings per share of 62.84 yen. Operating profit is projected to be 500.0 billion yen.

