Hon Hai Subsidiary Secures Foxconn Assembly Acquisition

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology USA Inc., has completed the acquisition of Foxconn Assembly LLC for a total of $14 million, achieving 100% shareholding. The strategic move aims to bolster long-term investment and was decided upon by the company’s board of directors without any reported dissent. This significant investment represents a minor 0.013% of the total assets and 0.063% of the owners’ equity, underscoring the company’s strong financial standing.

