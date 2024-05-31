Hon Hai Shareholders Approve Cash Dividend

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, where shareholders approved a NT$5.4 cash dividend as part of the 2023 earnings distribution. Additionally, the company’s business report and financial statements were ratified without amending the corporate charter. The meeting also saw the lifting of director non-competition restrictions.

