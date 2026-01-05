Hon Hai Precision Industry Q4 Revenue Up 22.07%

(RTTNews) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (HNHAF) reported fourth quarter revenue of NT$2.60 trillion, up 22.07% from a year ago. Cumulative revenue for the full year was NT$8.10 trillion, up 18.07%. The company reported consolidated revenue of NT$862.9 billion in December 2025, representing an increase of 31.77% from prior year.

The company noted that, with continued ramp-up in AI rack shipments, the seasonality of the first quarter is expected to be near the upper end of the past five-year range. ICT products have entered a traditional off-season.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.