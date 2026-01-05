Markets

Hon Hai Precision Industry Q4 Revenue Up 22.07%

January 05, 2026 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (HNHAF) reported fourth quarter revenue of NT$2.60 trillion, up 22.07% from a year ago. Cumulative revenue for the full year was NT$8.10 trillion, up 18.07%. The company reported consolidated revenue of NT$862.9 billion in December 2025, representing an increase of 31.77% from prior year.

The company noted that, with continued ramp-up in AI rack shipments, the seasonality of the first quarter is expected to be near the upper end of the past five-year range. ICT products have entered a traditional off-season.

