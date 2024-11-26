Hon Hai Expands with Key Houston Property Acquisition

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.
Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Foxconn Assembly LLC, has acquired land and a building in Houston, Texas, for $33 million. This strategic acquisition covers over 478,000 square meters of land and is intended to support the company’s operational needs. The negotiation was based on market price, with professional appraisals aligning closely with the transaction value.
