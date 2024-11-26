Hon Hai Expands with Key Houston Property Acquisition

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Foxconn Assembly LLC, has acquired land and a building in Houston, Texas, for $33 million. This strategic acquisition covers over 478,000 square meters of land and is intended to support the company’s operational needs. The negotiation was based on market price, with professional appraisals aligning closely with the transaction value.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.