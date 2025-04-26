Stocks
HMST

HOMESTREET Earnings Preview: Recent $HMST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 26, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

HOMESTREET ($HMST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,544,240 and earnings of -$0.07 per share.

HOMESTREET Insider Trading Activity

HOMESTREET insiders have traded $HMST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN MICHEL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,080
  • DAVID L PARR (EVP, DIR. OF COMM'L BANKING) sold 5,210 shares for an estimated $60,096
  • SIDNEY CRAIG TOMPKINS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,462
  • ERIK D HAND (EVP, Mortgage Lending Director) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,250
  • GODFREY B EVANS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 4,636 shares for an estimated $53,547
  • AMEN DARRELL VAN (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 4,541 shares for an estimated $52,993
  • JOANNE R HARRELL has made 2 purchases buying 3,964 shares for an estimated $46,000 and 0 sales.

HOMESTREET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of HOMESTREET stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOMESTREET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HMST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

