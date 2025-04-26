HOMESTREET Earnings Preview: Recent $HMST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HOMESTREET ($HMST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,544,240 and earnings of -$0.07 per share.

HOMESTREET Insider Trading Activity

HOMESTREET insiders have traded $HMST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MICHEL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,080

DAVID L PARR (EVP, DIR. OF COMM'L BANKING) sold 5,210 shares for an estimated $60,096

SIDNEY CRAIG TOMPKINS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,462

ERIK D HAND (EVP, Mortgage Lending Director) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,250

GODFREY B EVANS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 4,636 shares for an estimated $53,547

AMEN DARRELL VAN (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 4,541 shares for an estimated $52,993

JOANNE R HARRELL has made 2 purchases buying 3,964 shares for an estimated $46,000 and 0 sales.

HOMESTREET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of HOMESTREET stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOMESTREET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HMST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

