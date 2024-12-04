News & Insights

Home REIT Faces Tender Offer Amid Wind Down Strategy

December 04, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Home REIT PLC (GB:HOME) has released an update.

Home REIT PLC is facing a tender offer from Southey Capital Ltd for its shares at 4 pence each, valuing the company at approximately £32 million. While the company navigates potential shareholder litigation and an FCA investigation, it remains focused on restoring its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange following the publication of its financial accounts. In the meantime, Home REIT is working on selling its property portfolio, quoted at over £175 million, to return capital to shareholders.

