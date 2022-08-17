A home equity loan calculator is a good way to start exploring price options for tapping the equity in your home. You can use this calculator to get an idea of whether you can qualify for a home equity loan, how much money you might qualify for and what it may cost you.

How to Calculate Home Equity

Home equity is the difference between how much your house is currently worth and how much you owe on it. To find out how much equity you have, first, get the most recent appraised value; then subtract your mortgage balance and any loans secured by your home—like a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC)—from that value. The remaining total is the amount of equity you have in your home.

How to Use the Home Equity Loan Calculator

To get started, you’ll need three main pieces of information:

Your current home value

The outstanding balance of your mortgage and any other loans secured by your home

You FICO credit score

The calculator will estimate your loan amount based on this information. If you don’t have enough equity in your home or your credit score is low, you may not qualify for a home equity loan.

While the calculator can give an estimate of how much you can borrow, talk to your lender to get accurate results based on a wider range of information.

How Does a Home Equity Loan Work

Home equity loans are a type of loan that uses your home as collateral and allows you to borrow against that equity. They are considered a second mortgage.

Borrowers will receive their loan in one lump sum. The repayment timeline can range from five years to 30 years, depending on the terms of your loan. The longer you take to pay it off, the more interest you’ll end up paying. Interest rates on home equity loans are fixed and generally lower than rates for credit cards or personal loans.

How Hard Is It to Get A Home Equity Loan?

Qualifying for a home equity loan is similar to qualifying for a mortgage. You’ll have to prove creditworthiness, or that you can repay the loan. Lenders will check your credit score, income, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Lenders typically prefer your DTI to be less than 43% (though some will allow slightly higher) and an LTV of no more than 80%.

Lender requirements vary but, in general, you’ll need to have at least 20% equity in your home to qualify for a loan.

