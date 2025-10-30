Home Depot's Tech Edge: Faster Fulfillment, Stronger Loyalty

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is leveraging cutting-edge technology to sharpen its operational edge and deepen customer loyalty. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025earnings callhighlighted how digital investments are translating into faster fulfillment and higher engagement. Through machine learning-driven systems such as Ship from Best Location, Home Depot determines the optimal delivery mode for each order to maximize speed and efficiency.



As a result, the company now boasts the fastest delivery speeds in its history, both same-day and next-day, across a record number of products. Customers who use these rapid delivery options have shown a double-digit lift in spending, reflecting how tech-enabled convenience directly feeds into stronger loyalty and repeat purchases.



Inside stores, digital tools are boosting efficiency and service. Enhanced hdPhones and new order fulfillment apps allow associates to batch-pick and prioritize online orders, improving speed and accuracy. A proprietary freight flow system keeps shelves stocked while freeing up employees to focus on customer service. These efforts make Home Depot’s stores the core of a connected ecosystem that blends physical and digital capabilities seamlessly.



For professional customers, tech upgrades are transforming the buying experience. Trade credit, order management and the B2B website now work together to let Pros order, modify and pay across channels with ease. Combined with its growing logistics network and acquisitions like SRS and GMS, Home Depot is building a powerful digital-first ecosystem designed to deliver faster, smarter service, and lasting loyalty.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is strengthening its competitive edge through technology-driven fulfillment and personalized customer experiences. The company continues to expand its digital ecosystem, using data analytics and AI to optimize inventory, forecast demand and speed up order delivery across its stores and distribution centers. LOW’s One Roof Supply Chain initiative and market delivery model enable same- and next-day fulfillment for thousands of items, supporting both DIY customers and professionals. The company is also enhancing loyalty through its Lowe’s MVPs Pro Rewards program, offering customized promotions, digital tools and flexible payment options that deepen engagement. By blending operational efficiency with digital convenience, Lowe’s is creating a faster, smarter and more connected shopping experience that strengthens long-term customer loyalty.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND is leveraging technology to accelerate fulfillment and improve customer retention in the competitive home improvement space. The company’s integrated digital platform links e-commerce with in-store inventory visibility, allowing customers to check real-time product availability and schedule rapid pickup or delivery. FND’s growing network of design studios and fulfillment centers uses data-driven logistics to streamline order processing and ensure consistent stock levels across markets.

Home Depot shares have lost 4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.22X, higher than the industry’s 1.72X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales implies a year-over-year decline of 1.5%, while the same for earnings per share suggests growth of 8.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

