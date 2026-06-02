Is Home Depot's Interconnected Retail Strategy Paying Off?

The Home Depot Inc.’s HD interconnected retail strategy appears to be delivering tangible results, even as the home improvement market remains challenged by elevated mortgage rates, housing affordability concerns and cautious consumer spending. The strategy centers on seamlessly connecting stores, digital platforms and supply-chain capabilities to create a frictionless shopping experience for DIY and professional customers.



At the heart of this approach is Home Depot’s effort to let customers shop whenever and however they choose. The company has invested heavily in fulfillment capabilities, delivery reliability, technology and digital tools that integrate online and in-store experiences. Initiatives such as "Ship from Best Location" leverage the company’s network of stores and distribution assets to improve delivery speed and inventory availability. The retailer is also refining order-routing logic to fulfill orders from the optimal location based on distance, inventory and delivery speed, helping reduce cancellations and improve customer satisfaction.



The benefits are increasingly visible in the company’s operating performance. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, Home Depot generated sales growth of 4.8% year-over-year, while comparable sales increased 0.6% despite a relatively unchanged demand environment. Online sales remained a bright spot, with digital sales rising more than 10% year over year, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Management attributed this momentum to ongoing investments in its interconnected platforms, enhanced search functionality, personalized recommendations and faster fulfillment options.



As Home Depot continues to remove friction across channels, and improve delivery and fulfillment capabilities, its interconnected retail strategy is helping drive customer engagement, market-share gains and long-term competitive differentiation.

How Are Peers Like LOW & WSM Catching Up?

While Home Depot remains the industry leader in home improvement retail, competitors such as Lowe's Companies Inc. LOW and Williams-Sonoma WSM are making strategic investments in digital capabilities, omnichannel fulfillment and professional customer offerings to narrow the competitive gap and capture a greater share of consumer spending.



Lowe's investments in store modernization, digital capabilities and AI-powered tools appear to be paying off. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, online sales jumped 15.5% year over year, supported by enhancements in user experience, same-day delivery and its AI shopping assistant, Mylow, whose users convert at three times the rate of other customers. Store upgrades, improved fulfillment options and productivity tools also helped drive a 0.6% comparable-sales increase and market-share gains despite a challenging housing environment.



Williams-Sonoma's investments in stores, digital capabilities and AI-driven customer experiences are yielding strong results. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, e-commerce and retail comparable sales rose 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively, reflecting strength across channels. The company enhanced personalization, optimized shopping and checkout experiences, expanded AI tools, and improved product discovery, while store experiences and design services continued to attract customers. These initiatives helped drive a 4.8% companywide comps gain and continued market-share growth.

HD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Home Depot have lost 15.3% in the past six months versus the industry’s decline of 13.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, HD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15X compared with the industry’s average of 19.02X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 8.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has moved down 0.3% in the past 30 days. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 EPS has moved down by a penny in the past seven days.



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Home Depot stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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