Is Home Depot Stock Best Positioned If Rates Ease in 2026?

The Home Depot, Inc.’s HD future performance hinges on the trajectory of interest rates heading into 2026. On its lastearnings call the retailer reported that housing pressure and consumer uncertainty continue to weigh on demand, with housing turnover at a subdued 40-year low. Importantly, the Fed has begun cautiously cutting rates after years of restrictive policy.



Higher interest rates created a double-edged sword for the business, increasing affordability concerns for new buyers while discouraging existing homeowners from initiating big-ticket renovations that require credit. This stalled an expected surge in demand as consumers stayed cautious. Nonetheless, a further cut in the interest rate in 2026 could unlock pent-up demand, boosting comparable sales growth.



To capture a 2026 recovery, Home Depot is focusing on its Pro ecosystem and market share gains. The integration of GMS and SRS gives the company unique access to specialty building products, such as drywall and steel framing, which are essential for the remodeling projects that are likely to surge as borrowing costs decline.



Moreover, the company is improving the customer experience through faster fulfillment and advanced digital tools that reduce friction for professional contractors. These include a project planning tool that allows Pros to build and manage material lists, track orders and deliveries and coordinate multi-stage procurement, plus an AI-powered blueprint takeoff tool that generates accurate material estimates from construction plans.



By maintaining record in-stock levels and expanding its exclusive brand portfolio, the company is building a platform ready to scale immediately upon a shift in consumer sentiment. If interest rates provide the necessary catalyst for housing turnover in 2026, Home Depot’s recent strategic investments suggest it will be a primary beneficiary of the resulting home improvement cycle.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Home Depot

Home Depot, which competes with Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, has seen its shares fall 3.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.8%. While shares of Floor & Decor Holdings have plunged 24.8%, Lowe’s has risen 7.4% in the said period.





From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, higher than the industry’s 22.60. HD carries a Value Score of F. Home Depot is trading at a discount to Floor & Decor Holdings (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 33.89) but at a premium to Lowe’s (20.60).





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.2%, while the same for earnings per share suggests a decline of 4.8%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.4% rise in sales and 4.1% growth in earnings.





Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



