Home Depot & Lowe’s: Buying the Earnings Dip

Wall Street has a famous habit of ignoring what just happened in favor of panicking about what might happen.

On Feb. 25, 2026, the market offered a textbook example of this dynamic with retail giants The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW).

Despite both companies reporting fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, their stock prices slipped into the red shortly after.

In the final trading days of February, Home Depot shares dropped approximately 2.3%, while Lowe's fell even harder, down nearly 5%. The culprit is not current performance, as both companies are executing well, but rather future caution.

Management teams at both retailers cited a frozen housing market as the primary reason for conservative guidance in fiscal year 2026.

The economic reality is simple but harsh: high mortgage rates have created a lock-in effect. Homeowners with low interest rates are refusing to move, pushing existing home sales to multi-decade lows.

Without people moving, big-ticket discretionary renovation projects, like new kitchens and bathrooms, are being deferred.

However, for long-term investors, the disconnect between strong operational execution and temporary macroeconomic fear represents a valuation reset. These companies are generating substantial revenue and profit in a worst-case housing environment.

When the market inevitably thaws, they will likely be positioned for significant growth.

Beating The Street in a Frozen Market

If you look strictly at the financial scorecard for the fourth quarter of 2025, it is difficult to find the disaster implied by the stock price reaction. Both retailers cleared the hurdles set by Wall Street analysts, proving they can navigate a difficult environment.

Home Depot Performance:

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported $2.72, comfortably beating the consensus estimate of $2.52.

Revenue: Came in at $38.2 billion, topping forecasts despite a 3.8% year-over-year decline.

Came in at $38.2 billion, topping forecasts despite a 3.8% year-over-year decline. Comparable Sales: Perhaps the most critical metric, sales at stores open for at least a year, remained positive at +0.4%.

Lowe's Companies Performance:

Adjusted EPS: Reported $1.98, edging out the consensus of $1.94.

Reported $1.98, edging out the consensus of $1.94. Revenue: Surged 10.9% year-over-year to $20.58 billion, beating estimates by nearly $250 million.

Surged 10.9% year-over-year to $20.58 billion, beating estimates by nearly $250 million. Comparable Sales: Rose 1.3%, significantly outpacing the flat-to-negative expectations of many analysts.

It is worth noting a specific catalyst that helped these numbers: weather. Management at both companies noted that winter storms (specifically storms Fern and Gianna) drove up emergency spending on items such as generators and cleanup supplies. For Lowe's, this weather activity provided an estimated 50 basis point lift to comparable sales. While bears might argue this is a temporary boost, bulls see it as proof that these retailers are essential businesses that consumers rely on during crises.

The Secret Weapon: Why Pros Are Saving the Day

A clear trend emerged in the latest reports: the Pro customer is keeping the economy afloat. While the average homeowner is pulling back on discretionary DIY spending due to inflation and job worries, professional contractors are still buying. Both companies are aggressively pivoting their business models to capture this stable revenue stream.

Home Depot’s Pro Ecosystem

Home Depot reported that Pro sales outpaced DIY sales in the fourth quarter. The company is currently integrating SRS Distribution, a major acquisition designed to expand its reach into complex trade projects like roofing and landscaping. This move creates a sticky ecosystem in which contractors rely on Home Depot not just for lumber but also for job-site delivery, trade credit, and project management tools.

Lowe’s Aggressive Expansion

Lowe's is mirroring this strategy with high-stakes investments. The retailer reported double-digit growth in pro-heavy categories, such as paint primers. To further cement this growth, Lowe's recently acquired Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Artisan Design Group (ADG).

This aggressive expansion explains why Lowe's stock price is down harder than Home Depot’s today. While these acquisitions add billions in sales, they come with a short-term cost. Lowe's guidance assumes approximately 30 basis points of margin dilution in 2026 as they integrate these new businesses.

Investors often dislike margin compression, but this appears to be a calculated risk. Lowe's is sacrificing short-term profitability to acquire higher, more recurring revenue streams from professional customers. By securing the Pro business now, it insulates itself from the volatility of the DIY market.

Leaner and Meaner: Cutting Costs to Protect Profits

Revenue growth is only half the equation; the other half is efficiency. In the face of a stagnant housing market, Lowe's is taking decisive action to protect its bottom line. The company announced it is cutting approximately 600 corporate and support roles.

While layoffs are difficult, from an investment perspective, this demonstrates financial discipline. By streamlining the organization, Lowe's is ensuring it remains agile. Management is not simply waiting for the Fed to cut interest rates; they are proactively adjusting their cost structure to match the current sales environment.

Conversely, Home Depot maintained a solid gross margin of approximately 33.1%. This indicates that despite lower transaction volumes, the company retains strong pricing power. It is not forced to slash prices to move inventory, which preserves long-term brand value and profitability.

Cash Is King: Getting Paid to Wait

During periods of stock price volatility, dividends serve as a stabilizer for portfolios. Both Home Depot and Lowe's have utilized their strong cash flows to reward shareholders, providing a compelling reason to hold the stock through the current downturn.

Home Depot’s Raise

Home Depot’s Board of Directors recently approved a 1.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.33 per share. This brings the annualized payout to $9.32, offering a yield of approximately 2.45%. Raising the dividend in a frozen housing market is a strong signal of management’s confidence in its future free cash flow.

Lowe’s Track Record

Lowe's boasts an even longer history of reliability. As a Dividend Aristocrat, Lowe's has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. With a current annual payout of $4.80 and a yield of roughly 1.81%, the dividend is safe and has ample room for future growth.

For investors, these payouts provide a floor for the stock price. You are essentially getting paid to wait for the macroeconomic environment to improve.

The Thaw Is Coming: Why Patience Will Pay Off

The sell-off following these earnings reports appears to be a classic overreaction to cautious guidance. The headwinds facing these companies, specifically high mortgage rates and low housing turnover, are cyclical, not structural.

The lock-in effect is a temporary phenomenon. Homes in the United States continue to age, with the median age now exceeding 40 years. Roofs need replacing, water heaters fail, and appliances break. These are not optional expenses; they are inevitable purchases.

Home Depot and Lowe's have used this downcycle to become more efficient, streamline their operations, and deepen their relationships with professional contractors. By absorbing the pain of margin compression now to secure Pro customers, they are building a coiled spring for future growth.

For the patient investor, the current price drop offers an attractive entry point into two high-quality companies. While the housing market may be frozen today, the foundation for the next boom is being laid. Keep an eye on the 10-year Treasury yield; when rates stabilize, these stocks are primed to lead the recovery.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.