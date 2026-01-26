Markets
HD

Home Depot Launches Material List Builder AI To Generate Instant Project Material Lists

January 26, 2026 — 08:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), home improvement retailer, announced Monday the introduction of Material List Builder AI, a new capability that helps professional renovators, remodelers, builders and specialty tradespeople create actionable project material lists within minutes.

Material List Builder AI leverages AI technology to interpret the project intent and generate an accurate, grouped list of materials needed for the entire job - helping Pros stay on time and on budget.

Prior to Material List Builder AI, creating a product list could take Pros hours of searching for the right SKUs, comparing prices and manually rebuilding lists across spreadsheets or multiple project management platforms.

This tedious, error-prone process often pulled Pros away from other critical work on the job. With Material List Builder AI, that same workflow happens in minutes.

Material List Builder AI is available for free to all Pro Xtra members within The Home Depot's Project Planning tool, a digital platform designed to streamline how Pros plan, manage and execute complex projects.

In addition to Material List Builder AI and Project Planning, The Home Depot offers a suite of capabilities built to support Pro projects of any size, from smaller renovations and repairs to larger, more complex projects.

RTTNews
