Home Depot Completes $5.5 Bln Acquisition Of GMS Through SRS Distribution

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot (HD) has finalized its $5.5 billion acquisition of GMS Inc. through its specialty distribution unit, SRS Distribution.

GMS, a leading distributor of drywall, ceilings, steel framing, and other construction materials, strengthens SRS's position as a multi-category building products distributor.

CEO Ted Decker said the deal enhances cross-selling opportunities, expands capabilities, and supports The Home Depot's strategy to serve professional contractors across all project types. The company has been growing its Pro-focused offerings since acquiring SRS in 2024, and combining SRS with GMS further extends service and fulfillment options for residential and commercial markets.

The tender offer for GMS shares closed on September 3, 2025, with about 79.5% of shares tendered. Home Depot accepted validly tendered shares at $110 per share in cash, completing the acquisition through a merger that makes GMS a direct subsidiary of SRS and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot. Remaining untendered shares were converted into the right to receive the same $110 per share in cash.

Thursday HD closed at $411.69, up 1.55%, and gained 0.32% after hours to finish at $412.99 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.