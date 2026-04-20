HOME BANCORP, INC. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.36 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $10.96 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $47.74 million from $47.20 million last year.

HOME BANCORP, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.36 Mln. vs. $10.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $47.74 Mln vs. $47.20 Mln last year.

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