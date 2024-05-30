News & Insights

Home Bancorp Appoints Herpin As Senior EVP, COO

May 30, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) and Home Bank, N.A., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced on Thursday the hiring of Mark Herpin as senior executive vice president and chief operations officer.

Herpin brings over 20 years of banking experience in senior leadership roles, focusing on technology, finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Previously, Herpin held positions at First Horizon as Senior Vice President and Director of Strategic Data Solutions.

