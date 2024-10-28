Hologic's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $18.9 billion , Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX ) focuses on diagnostics, imaging systems, and surgical products for women’s health. Through its four segments: Diagnostics; Breast Health; GYN Surgical; and Skeletal Health, it provides solutions for early detection and treatment in areas like cancer, infectious diseases, and reproductive health. The company is expected to announce its Q4 earnings after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HOLX to report a profit of $1.02 per share , an increase of 14.6% from $0.89 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed the consensus estimates in the past four quarters. HOLX exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by a 3.9% margin in the last reported quarter.

In fiscal 2024, analysts expect Hologic to report an EPS of $4.09, up 3.3% from $3.96 in fiscal 2023 . In addition, EPS is expected to grow 6.6% year-over-year to $4.36 in fiscal 2025.

HOLX stock is up 24.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 41.6% gains . But the stock has outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 20.9% increase over the same period.

Shares of Hologic rose 3.6% following its Q3 earnings release on Jul. 29 due to strong quarterly results driven by higher demand in core segments. The company reported stronger-than-expected adjusted EPS of $1.06 beating and revenue of $1. Additionally, solid growth in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical segments, with revenue increases of 6.9% and 5.9%, respectively. Positive updates to its fiscal 2024 revenue and EPS guidance further boosted investor confidence.

The consensus opinion on Hologic stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 15 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” two advise a “Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest a “Hold” rating. As of writing, HOLX is trading below the average target price of $89.33.

