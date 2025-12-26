Hologic's GYN Surgical Segment Looks Poised for Long-Term Growth

The global Gynecological Devices market is expanding, supported by the higher prevalence of diseases like PCOS, uterine fibroids and cervical cancer, continued innovation in minimally invasive procedures, as well as greater awareness of women's health and reproductive care. According to Precedence Research, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.25% through 2025-2034, with the North America region expected to account for the highest revenue share. Massachusetts-based Hologic HOLX is a strong contender in this space.

The company’s GYN Surgical division posted revenues of $679.8 million in fiscal 2025, a 6% increase over fiscal 2024. Over the years, a combination of internal innovation and product additions through M&A has transformed the segment into a meaningful growth driver. Hologic’s investments in commercial and market access capabilities outside the United States have significantly expanded the reach of its minimally invasive surgical products.

The Myosure devices continue to deliver strong sales internationally than in the United States, highlighting the significant untapped demand for minimally invasive treatments of uterine polyps and fibroids. NovaSure is also seeing rapid adoption overseas, particularly in Europe, driven by the company’s go-direct strategy and improved reimbursement dynamics. Revenue growth is further supported by contributions from the Fluent fluid management system, designed to simplify hysteroscopic procedures.

Inorganically, Hologic acquired Acessa Health in 2020, bringing the Acessa ProVu system, which uses laparoscopic ultrasound, guidance mapping and radiofrequency ablation to treat nearly all types of fibroids. A year later, the company acquired Bolder Surgical, adding laparoscopic vessel sealing, dividing, and dissecting devices to the portfolio and also enabling Hologic to expand the use of Bolder's devices to OB/GYN specialists. Hologic acquired its competitor Gynesonics in fiscal 2025, which enhanced the fibroid treatment portfolio with the Sonata system. Together, all these factors position Hologic’s GYN Surgical segment for sustained long-term growth.

Updates From Hologic’s Peers

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, or BD, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health (I3H) at the University of Pennsylvania to advance research in deep human immune profiling and support the development of immune-mediated therapies. The collaboration includes developing and validating a high-parameter flow cytometry panel that can capture key functional pathways in whole blood, including phosphorylation markers.

Abbott ABT has announced the FDA approval for the Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system to treat patients battling atrial fibrillation (AFib). Abbott will soon begin commercial PFA cases in the United States and will continue its expansion of sites in the European Union following Volt CE Mark approval earlier this year.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past six months, Hologic shares have risen 14.6% compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hologic is trading at a forward one-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.83X, lower than the industry average of 4.41X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how analysts are projecting Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.