Hologic's GYN Surgical Dominance: What's Powering the Road Ahead?

The growing prevalence of gynecological diseases and increasing government investments to improve women’s health are fueling the demand for gynecology surgical instruments. According to Zion Market Research, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26% through 2024-2032. Hologic’s HOLX GYN Surgical business is well-positioned to benefit, having delivered a 7.6% CAGR over the past decade, driven by the MyoSure suite of devices and the related Fluent fluid management system.

In late 2024, the company launched the Fluent Pro system — the next generation of fluid management designed to enhance MyoSure’s performance and user experience. The product is seeing robust uptake and is expected to contribute meaningfully to Surgical’s performance this year. Meanwhile, International Surgical remains Hologic’s leading revenue driver, backed by ongoing investments in market development and awareness for Hologic’s minimally invasive GYN products. These efforts are laying a strong foundation for sustained Surgical growth globally.

Legacy NovaSure devices are gaining solid momentum overseas, particularly in Europe, despite facing declining U.S. volumes. The company sees tremendous runway for expansion as it continues to introduce the platform to new geographies. Myosure’s international growth is outpacing domestic gains, highlighting the significant untapped opportunity in these markets.

Additionally, inorganic investment has played a crucial role in the Surgical growth strategy. The acquisition of Acessa Health in 2020 added a highly complementary fibroid treatment product, while the 2021 buyout of Bolder Surgical enhanced the laparoscopic portfolio with advanced vessel sealing and dissection tools. In January 2025, Hologic purchased Gynesonics, a developer of minimally invasive solutions for women’s health. The addition further expands the company’s fibroid treatment lineup with the market-leading Sonata System and also supports the company’s international expansion efforts.

Hologic’s GYN Surgical Rivals

In the GYN Surgical space, Hologic mainly faces competition from large, full-suite surgical solution companies such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Medtronic MDT.

J&J’s MedTech business segment posted worldwide sales of $8 billion in the first quarter of 2025, 4.1% year-over-year growth, including 5.1% in the United States and 3% internationally. The unit recently announced the U.S. launch of the ETHICON 4000 Stapler, designed to manage tissue complexities and enhance staple line integrity to reduce risk factors for surgical leaks and bleeding complications across specialties. Meanwhile, Medtronic’s Medical Surgical Portfolio increased 2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with strong growth in emerging markets and advanced energy. Growth is expected to improve as MDT expands and launches its Hugo soft tissue robotic platform.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, Hologic shares have declined 8.7% compared with the industry’s 9.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hologic is trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 14.85, discounted than the industry average of 28.39. The stock carries a Value Score of B at present.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Consensus estimates for the company’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings are showing a bearish trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

