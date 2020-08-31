Hologic Updates Breast Biopsy System to Enhance Workflow

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently announced the addition of improved features to its Brevera Breast Biopsy System with CorLumina Imaging Technology. Notably, the system was launched in 2017 and has been designed for use with Hologic’s Affirm Prone biopsy guidance system.

Per the company, the Brevera system is the world’s first and only breast biopsy solution which combines vacuum-assisted tissue acquisition, real-time imaging verification and advanced post-biopsy handling in a single integrated system.

With these latest improvements, Hologic aims to strengthen its Breast Health business on a global scale.

Significance of the Updates

The Brevera system, post the introduction of updates, now features new functionality, simplified storage and improved waste management. The system streamlines the entire biopsy process and the integrated features have the potential to enhance patient experience and workflow.

The new updates feature a reusable device driver and disposable needles to simplify storage and improve waste management. It also includes improvements which allow radiologists and technologists to better separate and verify target samples automatically, then transfer it seamlessly to pathology with minimal handling to help maintain core integrity.

Per management, the improvements made on the biopsy system will aid in the system’s ability to enhance workflow, increase accuracy and improve the overall patient experience.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global breast biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016 and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Factors like growing incidence of breast cancer, rising demand for less-invasive breast biopsies and increasing awareness about breast cancer screening are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest improvements are likely to boost Hologic’s imaging business significantly.

Recent Developments in Breast Health

Hologic, in July, announced the U.S. launch of the SuperSonic MACH 40 ultrasound system, which supports superior image quality. The product launch expands the company’s portfolio of ultrasound technologies with its first premium cart-based system.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 22.3% in the past year compared with the industry and S&P 500’s 20.9% and 20.2% growth, respectively.

